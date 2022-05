Chamisa Angered By Transport Woes, Blasts Mnangagwa

By- CC President has been angered by the deteriorating transport situation in the country and said that it is caused by Emerson Mnangagwa’s poor governance.

Chamisa posted pictures of passengers being shoved into lories and said that the situation was degrading.

Posted Chamisa on Tweeter:

A CHRONICLE OF FAILURE! A HERALD OF A TOTAL COLLAPSE.

A CHRONICLE OF FAILURE! A HERALD OF A TOTAL COLLAPSE.. pic.twitter.com/0UvrP0YxYs — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 6, 2022

