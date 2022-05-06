Guardiola Speaks On Loss To Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted the semifinal defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League was tough to take as this prolonged the long wait of his side for European glory.

City looked set to book their place in the final after Riyad Marez put them ahead in the 73rd minute.

But two quick-fire late goals from Rodrygo forced the tie into the extra-time with Karim Benzema later scoring the winner from the spot.

Madrid won the encounter 6-5 on aggregate and will play Liverpool in the final in Paris later this month.

“We were close but we were in trouble when they put balls into the box, with so many crosses,” said Guardiola. “I had defeats in the Champions League, at Barcelona and we could not reach the final, but there’s no doubt it’s hard for us.

“We can’t deny we were so close to the Champions League final. We didn’t play well in the first half but it’s normal in this competition.”

City will now shift their focus to the EPL for the home game with Newcastle on Sunday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

