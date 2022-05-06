President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Total Collapse In Zim
6 May 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says the transport crisis in the country is a sign of total collapse.
President Chamisa was commenting pictures of the current transport woes in Zimbabwe.
The problems emanate from the ZUPCO monopoly.
“A CHRONICLE OF FAILURE! A HERALD OF A TOTAL COLLAPSE,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.
See below Citizens Coalition For Change’s list of measures that can be implemented to end the transport crisis…
End the ZUPCO monopoly
▪️Allow private players
▪️Introduce set timetables
▪️Refurbish bus stops
▪️Stop harassing transporters
▪️Maintain road networks
▪️Modernize the rail network
▪️Consult citizens