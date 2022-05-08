BREAKING: 2 Killed After Police Disrupt Winky D On Stage

Police express regret over stampede deaths at Winky D's performance | Commentary by @julieaskana pic.twitter.com/jNQgamcHlx — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 8, 2022

By Showbiz Reporter | Two people were killed last night after Police officers disrupted jecha singer, Winky D on stage at the Castle Lager’s Tinkard show in Borrowdale.

The two were killed in a stampede caused by the disruptive officers and has since been described by the force as sad and unfortunate.

As is seen on recored video, the officers entered the stage and forced Winky D off, sparking anger from the crowd. The singer was about to conclude his performance when violence erupted shortly after that leading to two people being trampled on while walking out.

As the sponsor, Castle Lager announced they are still investigating, the police released the following statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the sad and unfortunate death of two people at Borrowdale Race Course on 7th May 2022 at 2205 hours due to stampede after the Castle Tankard musical performance by Winky D.

The stampede victims have been identified as, Thomas Maarira (43) of 1122 Hatcliffe Co-operative, Harare and Emilia Makoga (44) of Zvakatanga Sekuseka Co-operative, Phase 1 Hatcliffe, Harare.



The regrettable incident occurred while the public was on its way out of the Race Course through an inside exit point.



The Police express condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that inquiries are in progress. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to engage organizers of big social gatherings especially entertainment activities to ensure that a limited number of people is allowed access during musical performances.

Winky D removed on stage by the ZRP at the 2022 castle tankard event by the borrowdale race course. This angered fans who started throwing cans and bottles after the Gaffa had left the stage in a huff.. pic.twitter.com/Um8QqxRpZp — Fame Factory Zimbabwe (@FameZimbabwe) May 8, 2022



More details will be provided in due course.

