BREAKING: Justice Malaba Takes Over Tapiwa Makore Trial

By A Correspondent | Chuef Justice Like Malaba has taken over the trial of the four suspects in the murder of the slain Murehwa lad Tapiwa Makore 2 years ago.

Justice Malaba has ordered the four Tafadzwa Shamba, uncles Tapiwa Makore senior, Thanks Makore, and Ms Maud Hunidzarira, to appear before him on the 27th June 2022.

The trial is scheduled to last 5 days.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has ordered the 4 suspects in the murder of Murehwa lad Tapiwa Makore, to appear before him on 27th June 2022. The trial is scheduled to last till the 1st July 2022, at the High Court in Harare.

