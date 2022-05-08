CCC Announces The Arrest Of Journalists

By- CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, has announced the the police have arrested two NewsDay Journalists.

Posting on his twitter account Sunday, Sikhala said Blessing Mhlanga amd one Chengeto were arrested in his presence.

He posted:

Dear Zimbabweans:

We must all demand the immediate release of Dhara

@bbmhlanga

and

@chidichengeto

. They were arrested right on my face when they were filming the incident where police wanted to arrest me. They left me and went for Blessed and Chengeto. Drama at its best

