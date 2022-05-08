ZimEye
4 violent things police have done in less than a week: throw spikes at moving kombi, killing many, assault Chamisa's polling agent, arrest @JobSikhala1 and @bbmhlanga, others, cause violent stampede at @winkydonline 's show killing 2 people | JULIE'S ANALYSIS @julieaskana pic.twitter.com/Fxbzxvq181— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 8, 2022
