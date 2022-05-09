Chamisa Denounces Arrest Of NewsDay Reporters

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC has denounced the arrest of two NewsDay journalists.

Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi were on Saturday, arrested by the police in Chitungwiza. The two were covering a water shortage story and saw police officers arresting CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala. They shifted their focus and filmed the skirmishes.

Posting on tweeter Monday, CCC said police should stop harassing journalists.

Posted CCC:

Journalism is not a crime. There is no justifiable reason to arrest & detain journalists for doing their job. It’s unconstitutional. Barely a week after #PressFreedomDay, the regime has demonstrated that press freedom remains under threat in Zimbabwe. #FreeThemNow

🟡Journalism is not a crime. There is no justifiable reason to arrest & detain journalists for doing their job. It’s unconstitutional. Barely a week after #PressFreedomDay, the regime has demonstrated that press freedom remains under threat in Zimbabwe. #FreeThemNow https://t.co/l87Dcbt0AH — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) May 9, 2022

