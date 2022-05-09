Haaland Moves To Manchester City

Erling Haaland is reportedly on the verge of moving to the English Premier League after agreeing to join Manchester City.

According to reports in the UK, the English champions have activated the £63m release clause in Haaland’s contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been conducted smoothly, and the Bundesliga side is expecting confirmation that the £63m fee will be paid to activate his release.

The Norwegian international, 21, will make the switch ahead of the new campaign and link up with his new teammates in pre-season. He will become the Premier League’s highest-paid player at more than £500,000-a-week, signing a five-year contract.

The news, meanwhile, puts an end to speculation linking him with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent months.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

