Zanu PF Thugs Mob Top Chamisa Ally

By- Zanu PF activists on Monday mobbed against CCC youth leader Cecilia Chimbiri during a symposium on elections for young people held at a Harare hotel.

Zanu PF member John Muchenje persistently disrupted Chimbiri whenever she wanted to raise a point.

Muchenje and several other Zanu PF youths did not want Chimbiri to contribute.

