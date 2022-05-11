ZimEye
1/3 The ZRP confirms the arrest of Funnie Kusuwo (30), Brendon Sobuza (23), Jayden Gotora (23), and Tarisai Makaza (22) for impersonating ZIMRA officials and extortion along Masvingo- Beitbridge Rd on 08/05/22 at about 2130 hours.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 11, 2022
2/3 The suspects allegedly stopped a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle while wearing ZIMRA branded t-shirts. They extorted ZAR 2000 from two complainants after claiming that their documents had some anomalies. The suspects were later nabbed at Chicago roadblock
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 11, 2022
3/3 after alert members of the Security Services spotted the Honda Fit vehicle (AFM 3475) used by the suspects.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 11, 2022
3/3 after alert members of the Security Services spotted the Honda Fit vehicle (AFM 3475) used by the suspects.