Watch: President Chamisa’s CCC Challenges Mnangagwa’s Illegal Economic Measures
11 May 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change has dismissed the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic recovery plan arguing the regime does not have the capacity to run the country.
Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere accused Mr Mnangagwa of throwing constitutional principles out of the window.
CCC argues Mr Mnangagwa’s “illegal regime” is clueless.