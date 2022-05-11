Watch: President Chamisa’s CCC Challenges Mnangagwa’s Illegal Economic Measures

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change has dismissed the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic recovery plan arguing the regime does not have the capacity to run the country.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere accused Mr Mnangagwa of throwing constitutional principles out of the window.

CCC argues Mr Mnangagwa’s “illegal regime” is clueless.

