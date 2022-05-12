Mnangagwa’s Challenger Arrested

By A Correspondent | Police have arrested Sybeth Musengezi, the man who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership of the ruling Zanu PF party on allegations of using a fraudulent address when he joined Zanu PF in 2012.

Musengezi handed himself over the police yesterday after they invited him for an interview.

According to Musengezi, who filed a High Court application seeking an order for the removal of Mnangagwa from the post of Zanu PF First Secretary, police are being used by the state to force him to drop the case.

Below is the warned and cautioned statement signed by Musengezi

