ZimEye
Had a great meeting with the South African Charge d'Affaires in Zimbabwe Ms Yogaspree Moodley and her team recently. We were happy to note that South Africa fully supports Zimbabwe's full integration into the international community. What a great neighbour. pic.twitter.com/SovbavfFfg— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) May 12, 2022
