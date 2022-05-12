Zanu PF Thugs Stone CCC Senior Member

By-A video of Zanu PF activists attacking former Chitungwiza mayor and CCC member Lovemore Maiko with rocks has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Zanu thugs attacking Maiko using stones in Chitungwiza town, where he was recently elected a councillor.

Maiko was elected councillor for Ward 7, Chitungwiza Municipality in a by-election held last weekend.

He garnered 975 votes against Zanu PF candidate Charamba Mlambo’s 394 votes and Bothwell Patsika of the MDC Alliance who won 22 votes.

