Mnangagwa Threatens To Kill Political Opponents

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is described by many as a ruthless character.

In a video clip recorded by ZBC News, Mr Mnangagwa is heard instructing school kids to “manufacture guns and helicopters to bomb enemies”

Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa is a man who rules by the bullet.

You must work hard because from you I want engineers who manufacture guns, who manufacture helopcters and planes to bomb our enemies, Mnangagwa tells school kids

Credit @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/SxeJaHP7Mo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022

This makes sense kana wakaiswa muOffice nePfuti . pic.twitter.com/RkzIGrpfLw — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) May 10, 2022

