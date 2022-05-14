Mnangagwa’s UAE Ally Dies

UNITED Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13,” WAM said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said UAE lost a “righteous son and leader.”

He continued: “The Emirates has lost its virtuous son and leader of the ‘stage of empowerment’ and the trustee of its blessed journey.

“His stances, achievements, wisdom, generosity and initiatives are in every corner of the nation… Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother may God have mercy on you and grant you access to paradise.”

The ministry announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

