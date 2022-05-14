Featured National
Mutoko Man Hauled To Court Over Shovel Assault On Brother’s Wife
14 May 2022
By A Correspondent- A 25 year old Mudzi man was arraigned before Mutoko magistrates courts after he assaulted his brother’s wife with a shovel after accusing her of refusing to release his wife’s clothes.

Trymore Tasikani was sentenced to 12 months in  prison by Mutoko magistrate  Elijah Sibanda.

Three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour while the remaining nine months were suspended for 315 hours of community service at Rwamba primary school in Mudzi.

Prosecutor  Nathan Majuru told the court that on March 25  Tasikani approached his brother’s wife Nurse Shaye (30) and accused her of refusing to release his wife’s clothes.

In a fit of rage, the convict picked a wooden handle and assaulted Shaye all over the body.

Shaye was seriously injured and filed a police report leading to the arrest of Tasikani.