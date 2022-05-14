President Chamisa Denounces Violence, Murder Of Innocent Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the nation needs God’s blessings for prosperity.

President Chamisa, a devout Christian, called for justice and tolerance.

He also denounced corruption, violence and oppression of citizens.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

CONDUCT NECESSARY FOR GOD’S BLESSINGS…

1) Repentance,Redemption &Revival.

2) Justice for everyone.

3) Zero oppression.

4) Zero violence & shedding of innocent blood for any reason.

5) Zero worshipping of Idols.

6)Zero bribery &corruption.

Jer 7:5-11

Blessed Sabbath beloved!

