ZESA Reveals Reason For Chitungwiza Power Outage

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced that some parts of Chitungwiza, a dormitory town which lies 9km south of Harare, are without power due to a fault in the network.

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS: CHITUNGWIZA

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologize to its valued customers in Chitungwiza for power outage due to a fault on the network.

Areas Affected: Part of Unit N and P, Unit M, Greater Part of Unit L, Chirasavana, Chitehwe Village, Chitanda Village, Mensa King Homestead, Nzuda Homestead, Madovi village, Nechiva Village, B&P College, and the surrounding areas,

Our teams are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

For more information contact us on: Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ZetdcOfficial Facebook:@ZetdcOff icial Website : www.zetdc.co.zw WhatsApp:+263715519387 / +263715519389 Call Us on: 0242704040 / 08688003485 Short Cod e: 704

Several areas nationwide have been experiencing power cuts most of which are attributed to inadequacy of electricity on the national grid and or faults due to vandalism of the utility’s equipment.

Warren Park and Cold Comfort in Harare are some of the suburbs that had no power on Friday.

