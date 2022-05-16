Malema Party Statement On Murder Of Al Jazeera Reporter

EFF CONDEMNS THE INHUMANE ISRAEL APARTHEID STATE FOR ATTACKING THE FUNERAL PROCESSION OF AL JAZEERA JOURNALIST SHEREEN ABU AQLA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemns the sadistic, cruel. and genocidal Israeli Apartheid State, for attacking the funeral procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqla, who they assassinated for her uncompromising coverage of the oppression of Palestinian people.

In a complete disregard of the memory of Abu Acila. and a display of the evil nature of the Israeli forces, Palestinians who were carrying the coffin of Shereen Aqla were beaten with batons. to the point of almost dropping her lifeless body to the floor.

The Israeli State is a sick, fascist and inhumane regime, whose actions are beginning to eclipse even those of the Apartheid state.

The patience that the world has with the brutality of Israel has led these Zionist maniacs to believe they are untouchable. to the point where they no longer care about the public image of a peaceful state they have been trying to push for decades of their illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

The EFF calls for South Africa to expel the Israeli ambassador and permanently close the Israeli embassy for this heinous act. It is clear we are dealing with an evil regime which is beyond negotiation or amicable solutions.

The Israeli State must be isolated, deprived of economic relations with the rest of the world, and subjected to the sanctions that are so easily imposed on socialist countries The continued silence of the United Nations. African Union and the so-called liberal press in the face of the murder of journalists and the beating up of people in mosques and funerals is shameful.

Israel is an evil state, which must be destroyed as a matter of urgency! History will judge us all, should we allow the cruelty of Israel to continue without intervention and condemnation.

