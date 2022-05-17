Businessman Embarrassed At Zanu PF Meeting

Former Mashonaland Central province ZANU-PF chairperson James Makamba was on Sunday chucked out of the party’s Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting by politburo member Kenneth Musanhi.

Sources who witnessed the incident said Musanhi, who was about to give a vote of thanks, ordered Makamba to leave the meeting because he was not cleared by the presidium to be a provincial member.

“Makamba was given marching orders by Musanhi after he attended a PCC meeting on Sunday. Musanhi said he was not eligible to be in the meeting since the presidium is not at peace with him,” he said.

The businessman has made several attempts to be recognised by the party including campaigning on a ZANU PF ticket in the Mt. Darwin South and provincial elections but was disqualified on both incidents allegedly for his G40 links.

Contacted for comment Makamba did not pick his calls.

-ByoNews

