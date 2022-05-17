Chamisa Consoles Chagonda family

Spread the love

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa has sent condolences to the Chagonda family following the passing on of Sekuru Chagonda.

Sekuru Chagonda is the father lawyer and CCC senior member Innocent Chagonda.

For me, the greatest of the “Great Trees” has fallen:Sekuru Vengesai Chagonda (98),Father to lawyer Mr I.Chagonda.A giant tower of wisdom & a solid moral compass. In Africa when an old man passed on,we say a library has been destroyed. How blessed to have known him! RIP Mukuru!

For me, the greatest of the “Great Trees” has fallen:Sekuru Vengesai Chagonda (98),Father to lawyer Mr I.Chagonda.A giant tower of wisdom & a solid moral compass. In Africa when an old man passed on,we say a library has been destroyed. How blessed to have known him! RIP Mukuru! pic.twitter.com/06jgULu9cg — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 17, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...