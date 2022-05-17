Chinotimba Develops Cold Feet, Glorifies Mnangagwa
17 May 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba says he has no capacity to fight Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chinotimba, who at the weekend accused the Zanu PF leader of attempting to impose a candidate in his constituency, has dismissed claims that he clashed with Mr Mnangagwa.
Quoting the bible, Chinotimba subtly attacked Mr Mnangagwa for intending to impose a candidate in Buhera South.
In an interview with ZimEye.com, Chinotimba refuted reports about the said beef with Mr Mnangagwa.