Chinotimba Develops Cold Feet, Glorifies Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba says he has no capacity to fight Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chinotimba, who at the weekend accused the Zanu PF leader of attempting to impose a candidate in his constituency, has dismissed claims that he clashed with Mr Mnangagwa.

Quoting the bible, Chinotimba subtly attacked Mr Mnangagwa for intending to impose a candidate in Buhera South.

In an interview with ZimEye.com, Chinotimba refuted reports about the said beef with Mr Mnangagwa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...