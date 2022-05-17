President Chamisa Mourns Veteran Of The People’s Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has described the late Sekuru Ernest Vengesai Chagonda(98) as a change champion par excellence.

Sekuru Chagonda led an illustrious life, according to President Chamisa.

“For me, the greatest of the “Great Trees” has fallen: Sekuru Ernest Vengesai Chagonda (98), Father to lawyer Mr I. Chagonda.

A Change Champion par excellence! A giant tower of wisdom and a solid moral compass who epitomized courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong family and a New Great ZIMBABWE.

He inspired me and many to devote towards nation building.. In Africa when an old man passed on, we say a library has burned down or a forest has been destroyed .

The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, illustrious life. I treasured him. I adored him. How blessed I am to have known him.

Our Prayers are with the Chagonda family during this hour.RIP Vakuru veRasa,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

