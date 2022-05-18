STATEMENT: MDC-T Reshuffles Standing Committee to fill in vacancies in line with the constitution and resolution of the last National Council.
Mwonzora demotes Komichi | CLEVER or FOOLISH?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 18, 2022
The new look structure is as follows:
President : Douglas Mwonzora (Honourable)
1st Vice President : Elias Mudzuri (Honourable)
2nd Vice President : Chief Ndlovu (Honourable)
National Chairperson : Morgen Komichi (Honourable)
D/Nat. Chairperson : Rtrd Major Giles Mutseyekwa
Secretary General : Paurina Mpariwa (Honourable)
D/Sec General : Dr Tapuwa Mashakada (Honourable)
Treasurer General : Dr Tichivanani Mavetera (Honourable)
D/Treasurer Gen : Adv. Brian Dube (Honourable)
Organising Secretary : Rhino Mashaya
D/Organ Secretary : Dube Mukombwe
D/Organ Secretary : Benevolence Taisekwa
Sec for Info & Publicity : Witness Dube
D/Sec for Info & Publicity : Festus Dumbu
Chairlady – Assembly of Women : Dorothy Ndlovu (Honourable)
Chairperson – Youth Assembly : Yvonne Musarurwa (Honourable)
Sec in the President’s Office : Gift Chimanikire
Sec in the President’s Office : Vincent Tsvangirai (Honourable)
Secretary for Elections : Gandhi Mudzingwa
D/Sec for Elections : Sibusisiwe B. Masara (Honourable)
D/Sec for Elections : Khaliphani Pugeni (Honourable)
Sec for Security : Shack Mukoyi
Sec for Local Government : Faith Musarurwa
D/Sec for Local Government : Sphiwe Banda-Muchenje (Honourable)
Secretary for Mobilisation : Tangwara Matimba
D/Sec for Mobilisation : Penial Denga (Honourable)
Sec for Policy & Research : Dr Julius Musevenzi
Sec for Gender : Adv. Isabel Simango
New Director in the Information and Publicity Department is Chengetai Guta. A fully revised list of Portfolio Secretaries will be released in due course.
Witness Dube
Secretary for Information and Publicity