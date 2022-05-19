Another J’burg Mayor Dies After Horror Crash

By EYEWITNESS NEWS- Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

Moerane family spokesperson, Mike Maile, confirmed the death of Mpho Thursday afternoon.

“He sadly did not respond positively to treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has deeply pained us; let me add that he was certified dead 5:54 pm.”

His family and theAfrican National Congress ANC previously said he was in a serious but stable condition. He was involved in the accident last Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Joburg. Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear at this stage.

An avid golfer and businessperson, Moerane was born in the famous Alexandra township. He started off as an electrician at Eskom until around 2006 and worked his way into the world of business and, ultimately, politics.

He had a short stint as mayor of Johannesburg between 1 October 2021 and 22 November 2021, succeeding Zimbabwean immigrant Jolidee Matongo who also died in a car crash. Moerane was in the running to become the ANC Johannesburg chairperson.

-EYEWITNESS NEWS

