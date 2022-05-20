Ethanol Content Raise Fails To Stop Fuel Price Hike

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased ethanol blending from 10 to 15 percent but the move did little to stop another round or fuel price hikes.

According to the latest fuel price review, litre of diesel is now selling for US$1.74 up from US$1.71 while Petrol now costs US$1.68 from US$1.64.

In the local ZWL, diesel now costs ZWL$499.56 while petrol is selling at ZWL$481.02.

View the ZERA price schedule which takes effect from today, 20 May 2022.

