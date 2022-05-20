President Chamisa Outwits Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is well aware of Zanu PF machinations to destroy the yellow movement.

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fading Zanu PF party is wary of losing the 2023 polls following the deepening social and economic unrest.

On Friday President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page:

“KEEP THEM GUESSING & TOSSING, STEWING & ROASTING! THROW THEM OFF BALANCE…

Remember they infiltrate, manipulate and capture using 4 things…1.Structures 2.internal Processes 3.Law-fare 4.Ambitious/hungry characters.

Be so unpredictable so they can do nothing but assume.#NewGreat”

