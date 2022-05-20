UK Based Zim Couple Establish Recruitment Agency

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean nursing couple based in the United Kingdom has established a recruitment agency targeting Zimbabwe’s health workers.

Mqondisi and Shine Ndebele established a recruitment agency, “GoodNews For Life” targeting Zimbabweans from Bulawayo and Matabeleland region in particular.

They registered their organisation with the National Health Services (NHS), which handles health workers’ employment issues in the UK.

Shine, who is the company’s chief executive officer, said Zimbabwean health workers have over the years fallen prey to fraudsters. She said:

My husband and I are nurses and we came here last year. While I came to the UK on a spousal visa, meaning I didn’t face many challenges as my husband was already here, his experiences are what prompted us to start this company.

He spent almost a year trying to get a reputable organisation to bring him here, which causes a lot of desperation.

So from those experiences, we realised that there is a gap that exists that can be exploited.

So, we decided to set up our own agency. Most of the recruitment agencies are not run by Zimbabweans and this is part of the problem that we want to address.

She urged her compatriots to exercise due diligence before migrating to other countries for economic opportunities to avoid being exploited by human traffickers.

Said, Shine:

If someone is offered a job, they should make sure they thoroughly check if the company that is offering them employment opportunities is in existence, is registered and all the necessary information.

These days through information communication technology it is easier to conduct background checks on organisations for their authenticity.

There is no need to rush, people have to be patient because as a result of the pressure of seeing others leaving some people end up being desperate and falling into wrong hands.

We have heard of cases where people end up getting into trouble while trying to seek employment outside the country.

She said they will be recruiting nurses, social workers, radiographers, scientists and health care assistants in line with the NHS expectations.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...