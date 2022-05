Mnangagwa Fails To Rig Economy

By- The consumer basket for a family of six (6) has increased by $22000 in May up from $98 000 recorded in April.

According to the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe’s (CCZ) latest report, the monthly basket for a family of six (6) now stands at $120 83.

This has been caused by the Zanu PF government’s bad economic policies.

