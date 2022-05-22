City Fathers Threaten Residents Over Arrears

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Harare City Council has threatened to evict Mbare residents who reside in council-rented houses over arrears in excess of ZW$17 billion.

The local government authority has issued notices of eviction to tenants in Mbare Joburg lines ordering the tenants to vacate their properties.

In a notice, HCC also threatened legal action without further notice. Reads the notice:

Please be advised that since you have ignored various reminders and notices to clear the outstanding rental arrears you are hereby served with a notice to vacate the property to avoid continuous prejudice to council. Failure to pay monthly rentals is a serious breach of the agreement of lease which mandates City of Harare to evoke the conditions of lease and recover holding costs from the same.

Notwithstanding the availability or none of the lease agreement, council shall not be prejudiced in its rights to recover holding costs from the lessee for breach of mutual understanding.

Furthermore, be advised that council will initiate litigation proceedings to evict you or whosoever derives the illegal occupation from you without further notice. Also, take note that failure to liquidate the legacy debt incurred by yourself will also result in you being blacklisted as a delinquent debtor.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...