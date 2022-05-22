Civil Servants Hit By POVID-19 Virus

Spread the love

If your are in Zimbabwe and you are a Civil Servant

Teacher, Police, Army, CIO, Nurse etc, and you are experiencing the following:

1. Headache

2. Poor eyesight

3. High temper…

4. Always out of mind

5. Difficulty in sleeping

6. Easily irritated and angry

7. Cant communicate properly

8. Feeling dizzy

This is not CORONAVIRUS! These are signs and symptoms of a person with no money!!! It is called POVID-19….Poverty Virus Disease 2019, very common after pay day.

Dosage

Register to Vote Zanu Out 2023🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

By Chesterson Moyo

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...