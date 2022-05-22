Civil Servants Hit By POVID-19 Virus
22 May 2022
If your are in Zimbabwe and you are a Civil Servant
Teacher, Police, Army, CIO, Nurse etc, and you are experiencing the following:
1. Headache
2. Poor eyesight
3. High temper…
4. Always out of mind
5. Difficulty in sleeping
6. Easily irritated and angry
7. Cant communicate properly
8. Feeling dizzy
This is not CORONAVIRUS! These are signs and symptoms of a person with no money!!! It is called POVID-19….Poverty Virus Disease 2019, very common after pay day.
Dosage
Register to Vote Zanu Out 2023🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼
By Chesterson Moyo