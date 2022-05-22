Police Torment CCC Members

Tinashe Sambiri| Four CCC officials were arrested while conducting a party programme in Zaka North Constituency on Saturday.

The four, Johannes Chongore( 55), Manners Mundoga (51) Method Gwangwava (41) and Tendai Machisani (58) were arrested in Zaka and taken to CID Law and Order Masvingo.

They are being represented by Advocate Martin Mureri.

The four are expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

Advocate Mureri said :” We expect the four to appear in court on Monday morning.”

Police have been widely criticized for targeting CCC members while Zanu PF hooligans are perpetrating acts of terror across the country at will.

