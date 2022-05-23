Chamisa Mourns Youthful Lupane Chief

Spread the love

By-The opposition CCC has expressed shock over the death of Lupane District traditional leader, Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa, who died at a local hospital after he was involved in a road traffic accident on Sunday night.

The late Chief Mabhikwa was a close relative of a senior CCC official in Bulawayo Province. CCC said in a statement:

Shocked by the untimely death of Chief Nicodemus Vusumuzi Mabhikwa (29) of Lupane District in Matabeleland North who died today in a road motor accident.

The late Chief Vusumuzi assumed chieftaincy in 2012 after the death of his father, the late Chief Nicholas Edwin Mabhikwa.

The late Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa, who died after an accident with a haulage truck at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, was the only son of the late Chief Nicholas Edwin Mabhikwa.

He (Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa) was closely related to a top Citizens Coalition for Change Bulawayo Province member. MHSRIP.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland North Province, Inspector Glory Banda said that the chief’s Isuzu Twin cab sideswiped with a haulage truck on the 195km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road on Sunday. Said Banda:

The other driver was driving a haulage truck while the chief was driving his Isuzu twin cab.

After the sideswipe, the vehicle veered off the road to the left and it was only the chief who was injured but the driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

The chief was referred to St Luke’s hospital.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...