Chin’ono In Another Zanu PF Attack

By- Zanu PF activists have threatened to invade journalist and social justice activist Hopewell Chin’ono’s home.

Chin’ono posted on Twitter claiming that the Zanu PF activists said they were planning to “deal with” Chin’ono for being outspoken.

Posted Chin’ono.

I received a call this evening from an acquaintance warning me that a group of Zanu PF thugs is planning to attack my home. After that call, I also received these screenshots from a source. My lawyers will make a police case tomorrow to

@PoliceZimbabwe

providing the evidence.

