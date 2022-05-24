Bulawayo Man Arrested For Exposing Genitals To Church Women

A man from Bulawayo was arrested last week after he entered a church building and dangled his male organ in front of two women who were cleaning the place of worship in the North End suburb.

The suspect, Gabriel Tshalibe, whose age and address were not given, allegedly exposed his genitals to Sipho Ndlovu (62) from Pelandaba West suburb and her churchmate Ntombizodwa Tshabalala.

Allegations are that on 17 May 2022, at around 1 PM Ndlovu and Tshabalala were at the Centre of Miracle Church of Christ in North End suburb cleaning.

It is further alleged that Tshabile approached the two women and then unzipped his trousers and pulled his privates out of his pants in their full view.

Tshabile allegedly approached the women while holding his organ, prompting them to flee to their pastor Emmet Ndlovu’s house which is located a few metres away from the church.

The two women told their pastor what had transpired and the pastor quickly phoned members of the neighbourhood watch committee who immediately came to the church.

Tshalibe who had left the scene was apprehended along Athlone Avenue while on his way to town and they took him to ZRP Kumalo.

Tshalibe appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing a charge of public indecency.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 2 June.

B-Metro

