Latest On Chinhoyi Horror Crash

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that (4) people died in a Zupco bus accident this morning.

ZRP said this was contrary to their earlier statement indicating that seven (7) people died in the horror crash.

In an update on the accident on Monday afternoon, ZRP said that 67 people were injured in the accident. Police said:

Update on the fatal RTA which occurred today at around 0745 hours at the 101 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge.

The ZRP wishes to advise the public that after a full scene attendance by police officers on the ground and verification, the death toll is now confirmed to be 4 with 67 people being injured.

Earlier on Monday, ZRP issued a statement saying two Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses collided head-on at the 101 km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road at 7.45 AM. Read the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours at the 101 km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.

The 1st ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

1/2 Update on the fatal RTA which occurred today at around 0745 hours at the 101 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 23, 2022

