Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete as a solid leader and principled community organizer.
Dzimbanhete was an active change champion in Rugare .
“IN RUGARE paying condolences to our Change Champion, the late Christopher Dzimbanhete’s family. Dzimbanhete died after a short illness.
He was a solid leader, community organizer and principled Change Champion. Go well Champion,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.
CCC also paid tribute to Dzimbanhete:
“Change Champion in Chief, Advocate
@nelsonchamisa
today paid a visit to condole with the grieving Dzimbanhete family following the death of democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete.
We express our sympathy to his family & loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace.”