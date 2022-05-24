President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Change Champion

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete as a solid leader and principled community organizer.

Dzimbanhete was an active change champion in Rugare .

“IN RUGARE paying condolences to our Change Champion, the late Christopher Dzimbanhete’s family. Dzimbanhete died after a short illness.

He was a solid leader, community organizer and principled Change Champion. Go well Champion,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

IN RUGARE paying condolences to our Change Champion, the late Christopher Dzimbanhete’s family. Dzimbanhete died after a short illness. He was a solid leader, community organizer and principled Change Champion. Go well Champion! RIP pic.twitter.com/ym7cBhtLU8 — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 21, 2022

CCC also paid tribute to Dzimbanhete:

“Change Champion in Chief, Advocate

@nelsonchamisa

today paid a visit to condole with the grieving Dzimbanhete family following the death of democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete.

We express our sympathy to his family & loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...