Zim Magic Rings Flood Mzansi As Gamblers Seek Soft Life

By A Correspondent

Zimbabweans in South Africa are trying their best to accumulate riches so that they will return home with fortunes after a long period abroad.

Some are using magic juju to make money.

According to social media reports, many people are now using Isaac Makomichi’s magic rings for fortunes during deals and negotiations.

“I bought my ring from Makomichi and it’s working magic for sure. Vamwe varikuti inogona kuzopanduka ring iyoyo vamwe vavhitiwo haipanduki, ini chakakosha for now kumboita bag ndigodzokera kumusha ndava mupfumi.

Ring iyi pese pandinoinda kumadhiri ndoinda nayo uye zviri kufaya,kana zvichizouraya hamenowo asi zvamanje manje ndiri kugara soft life,vese vamuri kuona mbavha nema dealers ava vanadzo ring asi inopfekwa chigumwe chekugumbo,” said one Tinashe who is reportedly living large through deals.

Church leaders argue Zimbos should not to buy Makomichi’s magic rings as they might cause destruction in future.

