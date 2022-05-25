Featured National
Mwonzora Reveals Opposition Political History
25 May 2022
By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has said that he was the most senior and experienced opposition politician.

Mwonzora said this on Twitter when he posted a newspaper article penned in late 1980 when he was a part of the Edgar Tekere led ZUM.

Tweeted Mwonzora:

The struggle for multi-party democracy in Zimbabwe was a tricky and risky affair. I was privileged to have been in the senior leadership of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement at the age of 22. The attempts to establish a one party state in Zimbabwe were thwarted.