Police Name Zupco Horror Crash Victims

Spread the love

By-The Police have released the names of four people who died when two Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses collided head-on in Mashonaland West Province on Monday morning.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four deceased persons were positively identified by the next of kin. Read the statement below:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 104KM PEG ALONG HARARE-CHIRUNDU ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the victims who died in a road traffic accident which occurred on 23rd May 2022 at around 0800 hours at the 104 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road, when two Golden Dragon ZUPCO buses were involved in a head-on collision.

Four victims were positively identified by their next of kin as listed:

Cuthbert Chinyanga, a male adult aged 41 of Kuwadzana 6 Harare,

Chengetai Matyenyika, a male adult of Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza,

Sifelani Harati, a male adult aged 24 of Chikonohono Chinhoyi and

Diana Marowa, a female adult aged 43 of Cherima, Chikonohono Chinhoyi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to be patient on the road and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...