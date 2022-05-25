The Status of the Ndebele Genocide/Crimes Against Humanity In The Republic Of Zimbabwe

Between the period 1983 to 1987, the Zanu PF government of The Republic of Zimbabwe unleashed the 5th Brigade Regiment upon the Ndebele Nation of central and Southern Zimbabwe.

These events set into motion a chain of events ;–

• 40,000 Unarmed Ndebele people killed, men, women, children, the unborn.

• 100,000 Ndebele Women and girls raped • 330 000 Ndebele people injured and maimed

• 1,000,000 Ndebele people displaced A Nation visited by the most heinous of all crimes known unto mankind.

All Nations on earth have identified, that such crimes are the worst crimes known to mankind. And for that reason, there are ways of handling and addressing such crimes.

The international arena has already classified this as a Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

The Zanu PF government has chosen to class this as “ moment of madness “.

On other occasions the Zanu PF government has chosen to class this as “ disturbances “ On other occasions the Zanu PF government has chosen to class this as “An issue “.

Indeed the Zanu PF government finds itself in difficulty over the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity. That is why it has failed to properly address the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

It has been preoccupied at very, very great length and cost, in trying to go around the crime and circumvent the actual crime itself.

It has been looking for a way of how to legalise murder. It has been looking for a way of how to, legalise a genocide / Crimes Against Humanity. A futile and impossible endeavour, if there ever was one.

In 1987 it was the “ Unity Accord “, that silenced the guns of genocide and Crimes Against Humanity.

Just one piece of A4 paper , with the signatures of R G Mugabe and J. Nkomo supporting this one page. This one page signified that Zanu and ZAPU, would become one political party under the name Zanu Patriotic Front. ZAPU was assured positions always in the government.

The “ Unity Accord “ was broken by Zanu. Zanu kept the name Zanu PF and removed ZAPU from positions within the government of the day.

The current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has refused to give ZAPU the Vic President position. An act that speaks volumes, that indeed “ The Unity Accord “ is dead.

That being the case, it therefore means that the Zanu PF government , does not recognise the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

This means that all that is said , by the Zanu PF government of 2022, with respect to the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, is just “ a smoke Screen “. The Zanu PF government, is not serious about the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

What gives this analysis even more credibility, is the fact that the Zanu PF government is the perpetrator of the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

How then does one expect a perpetrator, to arrest one’s self , detain one’s self , trial one’s self, convict one’s self and ultimately imprison one’s self. That is not possible.

The way to deal with the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity is fairly straight forward, since genocides and Crimes Against Humanity, from across the world have been , dully prosecuted and resolved many times ;-

1. Investigate and gather the evidence. Zanu PF government has not done this in 40 years. However what the Zanu PF government is now seeking to do is to “ destroy “ evidence by allowing and indeed forcing, the exhumations of victims of the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity. These grave sites are “ Crime Scenes “.

They require pathologists and teams of qualified investigators, to carefully record everything that is found at that locality, so that ultimately a proper cause and time of death can be scientifically established. People should record anyone seen engaging, in this reckless destruction of evidence.

For a crime is being committed right there. Tampering and destroying evidence, in a crime scene is a crime. Prosecutions will follow in due course, for all who may be involved in these exhumations. Be it a herd boy in the bush or a government Minister. Prosecutions will follow.

2. Having obtained the evidence and facts, individuals are arrested / charged

3. The individuals are then prosecuted in court

4. If the individuals are found guilty they are sentenced and imprisoned.

5. AFTER this judicial process THEN we have the PEACE building and RECONCILIATION. For the courts have established the individuals that were guilty of Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

6. Restitution then also follows as part of this process All the efforts of the government seek to leave out the whole “ Judicial process “. Which means that all of their efforts are null and void in this regard.

WITHOUT THE JUDICIAL PROCESS, THE CRIMINAL GETS AWAY WITH COMMITTING THE CRIME Of course the government might continue with its exhumations. It may give a number of individuals USD 5,000 here and there. Then it may proclaim that the Ndebele Genocide matter has been resolved.

That could not be further from the truth. The government would really not have started on this matter. Not one bit.

For the very first proper government that comes into office, will prosecute the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity. People will be arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated. Proper Peace building will occur.

Proper reconciliation would occur . Proper restitution will occur. With respect to the recent comments made by The Speaker of The House , Mudenda .

This statement is a very profound statement to have been made at this juncture and in the manner that it was made. It is The Zanu PF Government for the first time, publicly, admitting that they will lose the elections in 2023.

For the Zanu PF government to combine the 2023 elections and the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, means that Zanu PF knows that this time around they are out of power.

Hence the need to prepare an exit road, that does not have thorns on it. The Ndebele Genocide is a very big thorn, that will stop many prominent individuals in Zanu PF.

Leading to their arrest, trial and incarceration for their natural lives. It is therefore logical for them to prepare a suitable exit route, without the issue of the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity hanging over their heads.

Hence The Speakers words of haste, trying to hurry the process on wards. Whilst the threat of imprisonment is very serious on its own.

There is is an even more serious matter hidden by The Speakers words. Words that touch Zanu PF itself as a political organisation.

Once the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity Judicial process begins and guilty verdicts given for the Crimes of Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, Zanu PF as a political party will become a Banned Organisation.

For Zanu PF as a political Organisation, would have been implicated throughout all of the proceedings of the trials. For this Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity did not spontaneously occur.

There were no sightings of civilians chasing each other on the streets of the country. Neighbour against neighbour . This was organised and structured.

Evidence is there that Zanu PF effected this Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity on its own, using “ the instruments, ways and means “ of the government to effect these crimes.

Thus incriminating itself with the responsibility of this crime . To make matters worse for Zanu PF, the events after the Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, further incriminate Zanu PF to these crimes.

For 40 years Zanu PF has frustrated the judicial process, of dealing with this Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

We have now arrived at the juncture, that Zanu PF is now advocating for the destruction of evidence of the crime of Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, by the illegal exhumation of bodies.

As a result of the Judicial Process of addressing the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity, it is certain that Zanu PF, as a political organisation, or any other formation it may become, will be banned in The Republic of Zimbabwe.

Hence the importance of the 2023 Zimbabwe Elections and why they have been linked to the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

We are most concerned that members of the governmemnt from these affected provinces, are still “ willing “ to be used on a tribal basis, to speak terrible things about this open wound, that is the Ndebele Genocide / Crimes Against Humanity.

Why did the Minister with portfolio responsibility enounciate this matter.

Why the deliberate selection of a Ndebele member of parliament to speak and deliver this message to the Ndebele Nation.

Never before in the history of this country has so much hung upon an election. The need to REGISTER and VOTE has never been greater.

