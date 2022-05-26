Biti Wins Age Of Sexual Consent Battle

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has struck down provisions of the law that held that the age of sexual consent is 16.

According to Harare lawyer Tendai Biti, who argued the matter, the ConCourt held that the age of sexual consent is 18. Tendai Biti Law said:

The constitutional court has just handed down a judgment in a case argued by our principal [Tendai Biti] holding that the age of sexual consent is 18, not 16.

Provisions of the law that held that the age of consent is 16 have been struck down.

