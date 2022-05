Chamisa’s Chipinge Senior Member Arrested

By- Police in Chipinge have arrested the team leader of the Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party’s voter registration programme.

CCC on Twitter confirmed the arrest of Tawanda Muzanya.

CCC posted:

Chipinge South Change Champion Tawanda Muzanya was on Tuesday arrested for questioning the mobile ID & Births registration team why they prematurely left the registration centre without issuing any document as per assignment. ⁦

