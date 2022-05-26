Events Evolution Hailed

By A Correspondent| A local events management company Events Evolution has been hailed for a world class set up for the live recording of the Great Physician Live Video recording held at Harare International Conference Centre recently.

The custom stage accommodated about 78 people.

The stage made of supa wood, scaffolding and steel has left many convinced that the country is heading towards the right direction in hosting world class events.

Lighting and Led Screen that had a collection of over 60 chauvet professional fixtures (Lights) were used to anchor the Live Video Recording.

The stage has already set the arts industry in frenzy with critics hailing the set up.

Events Evolution director Talent Banda said they have been trying to bring world class standards in hosting events.

“Zimbabwe like any other country is doing well in events and therefore we need to bring world class standards as events management company,” he said.

Banda said he was overwhelmed by the response he was getting.

“The stage was on point and the response is overwhelming. I have seen on various social media platforms that people have appreciated our efforts,” he added.

The company has hosted several events that include the recently held gospel concert featuring Sinach and Jack’s at the National Sports Stadium just to mention a few.

“We have been doing well and several people have appreciated our efforts. Our Facebook page Events Evolution Zimbabwe has reference of our previous work,” he said.

Blogger and arts critic Plot Mhako said the set up was on point showing how the country was moving towards hosting world class events.

“The stage was on point.

I have seen stages before but that was great set up. We have to move towards that as a country. Moving towards world class,”

