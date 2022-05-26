Foreign Coaches Eye Bosso Coaching Post

Several foreign coach have expressed interest in taking over the reins at Highlanders.

Bosso’s head coach post was left vacant following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu and his assistants two weeks ago.

Mpofu was fired after the team’s poor performance in recent games.

The club has started the recruitment process to fill the post, and according to the Chronicle, several foreign coaches have submitted their CVs.

Among them is Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, who is reportedly the favorite to land the position.

Martinez had coaching stints with Vipers SC and Rayon Sports in Uganda and has been without a club since December 2020.

Serbian Heric Vladislav, who has had stints with South African sides Chippa United, Cape Town Spurs, Free State Stars, Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United, has also expressed interest

Other coaches that have submitted their CVs for job include Highlanders’ former gaffers, Briton Mark Harrison and Egyptian Mohamed Fathi.

Meanwhile, Joel Luphahla is currently holding fort while the club searches for a substantive coach.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

