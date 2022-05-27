CHAN Fixtures

Zimbabwe discovered its opponents in the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers at a draw conducted on Thursday.

The Southern African country gets the opportunity to play international football again after its disqualification from the Afcon Qualifiers due to a FIFA ban.

The locally-based Warriors will only participate in the CHAN competition if the ban is lifted two weeks before the start of the games.

The world football body wants the dissolved Zifa board, led by Felton Kamambo, reinstated into the office as a condition for the lifting of the sanctions.

Should Zimbabwe heed the orders, they will face Malawi in the first round.

And if Warriors progress through to the second round, they will play the winner in the match between Mozambique and Zambia.

The qualifiers will start on 26 August. Only three teams from the Southern Zone will qualify for the 2022 CHAN finals scheduled for Algeria from 8–31 January 2023.

Here is the Southern Zone draw.

First Round

M1 – Mauritius vs Angola

M2 – Comoros vs South Africa

M3 – Botswana vs Eswatini

M4 – Seychelles vs Madagascar

M5 – Malawi vs Zimbabwe

M6 – Mozambique vs Zambia

Second Round:

Winner M1 vs Winner M2

Winner M3 vs Winner M4

Winner M5 vs Winner M6.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

