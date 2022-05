“Cowards Are Bullies”: President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has said cowards are bullies while those that are greedy are corrupt.

In his Friday message to Zimbabwe, President Chamisa described weak people as violent.

He said:

COWARDS ARE BULLIES.

WEAK PEOPLE ARE GENERALLY VIOLENT. INADEQUATE PEOPLE ARE POMPOUS.

CHEAP PEOPLE ARE PROUD.

WICKED PEOPLE ARE VINDICTIVE.

LOSING PEOPLE INTIMIDATE & THREATEN.

IGNORANT PEOPLE ARE ARROGANT.

GREEDY PEOPLE ARE CORRUPT.

HAPPY FRIDAY!

Nelson Chamisa quote

