Former Mighty Warriors Player Bhamu Dies

Aldigrade Bhamu

By A Correspondent- Former Mighty Warriors and Harare City Queens player Aldigrade Bhamu has died.

Bhamu (34), was admitted at Parirenyatwa Central Hospital on Wednesday and passed away on Thursday evening at the health facility.

Her younger sister Gloria Bhamu told The Herald that she had collapsed at her family home on Monday. Said, Gloria:

She was rushed to Parirenyatwa and they said she had suffered a stroke and her blood pressure was very high. Her condition was bad and Thursday evening she died.

Before she collapsed, Bhamu was said to have been in good health and actually trained with her teammates at Harare City Queens on Thursday last week.

Harare City assistant coach Langton Giwa said the players are in shock following the tragedy. Giwa said:

The players are in shock and everyone is devastated. She trained on Thursday but our weekend match was cancelled so on Friday we did not train and we resumed our training sessions on Tuesday. It is a sad loss. Bhamu was a hardworking player. She was a cheerful player and her absence will be felt.

Former Mighty Warriors manager Charity Munemo, who worked with Bhamu for many years, said:

It is a sad day for women’s football. I am heartbroken. I worked with Bhamu for many years when she was still playing for the national team. She was quiet but was always cheerful. She never got herself into trouble during camps. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.

Bhamu represented the Mighty Warriors at the Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2016.

Besides playing for Harare City Queen, she was also a part-time coach for the girls’ team at the BN Academy.

Bhamu was the third born in a family of four. She was still single.

Mourners are gathered at 11919 Kuwadzana Extension.

The burial arrangements will be advised in due course.

